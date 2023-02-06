Documentary featuring rise of MuchMusic to premiere at SXSW Film Festival

February 5, 2023 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on February 5, 2023
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canadian writer, actor and TV host Erica Ehm says a film about MuchMusic will debut at the South by Southwest Film Festival this spring.

Ehm, who is best known as a pioneering video jockey at the channel now known simply as Much, says she has been “quietly” working as a consulting producer on the film.

An Instagram post from Ehm says the documentary is called “299 Queen St West” — the address of the building where the channel is housed – and will have its world premiere at the festival in March.

The film, directed by Sean Menard and produced by Menard and Molly Ye, is listed on the SXSW website under the 24 Beats per Second banner, the festival’s music documentary sidebar.

The website says the film is 118 minutes long and “tells the story of a scrappy Canadian television upstart from the perspective of the VJ’s who at the time had no prior TV hosting experience, received no direction, no scripts and broadcasted live across the country.”

The SXSW Film Festival runs from March 10-18 in Austin, Texas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2023.

