Dog shot, killed after altercation at Toronto park, police investigate

September 27, 2023 at 20 h 07 min
The Canadian Press
Toronto police are investigating after a dog was shot and killed following an altercation between two men at a city park.

Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting at Barbara Hall Park in downtown Toronto at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say two men were in an altercation at the park half an hour prior, and one man left but returned shortly and shot the other man’s three-year-old dog before fleeting on foot.

Police say they helped the other man take his dog to an emergency vet, where the dog died.

They say the dog owner said he did not know the shooter.

Police spokesman Const. Victor Kwong says officers are canvassing the area for witnesses statements and possible video of what happened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.

