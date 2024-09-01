Dominique Badji scores go-ahead goal in the 88th minute and lowly D.C. United cooled off Toronto 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Dominique Badji scored a go-ahead goal in the 88th minute and Gabriel Pirani added another in injury time as lowly D.C. United cooled off Toronto FC with a 3-1 victory on Saturday night.

Badji took control of a through ball and put a hard shot on net past Sean Johnson.

Pirani sealed the win when the ball deflected off a defender back to him near the top of the box and he fired it right back into the net.

Toronto was without all-star midfielder Federico Bernardeschi and captain Jonathan Osorio. The Reds had won six of their past eight matches across all competitions.

Martin Rodriguez opened the scoring in the 67th for D.C. United (7-12-9). His goal started on a free kick a few yards outside of the box, with the ball pinballing between Santos, Jared Stroud and Ted Ku-DiPietro before landing at Rodriguez’s feet for a tap in.

Deandre Kerr tied it a 1-all in the 84th for Toronto (10-15-4). Defender Aaron Herrera chipped a pass into the box from just outside the penalty area and Kerr got his head on it.

