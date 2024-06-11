Doneil Henry adds sideline duties to his sporting director role at Simcoe County

BARRIE, Ont. — Canadian international defender Doneil Henry is adding sideline duties to his role as sporting director of League1 Ontario’s Simcoe County Rovers.

The semi-pro side, currently 10th in the 12-team League1 Ontario standings at 1-4-2, announced Monday that it has fired head coach Zico Mahrady and assistant coach Arta Mohasses.

While Zack Wilson has been named interim head coach and Carli Tingstad assistant coach, Simcoe says Henry will lead the technical staff, including on the sidelines for game days. Victor Oppong, a former Canadian youth international who was the club’s first general manager and head coach, has been named technical staff adviser.

Wilson, Tingstad, Oppong and goalkeeper coach Paul Smith will join Henry on the sidelines for the duration of the season.

Henry, who was named the club’s sporting director on June 4, is one of several Canada players with an ownership stake in the semi-pro club based in Barrie, Ont. Others include former Canada captains Atiba Hutchinson and Julian de Guzman and current Canadian internationals Janine Beckie and Cyle Larin.

Henry’s appointment helps fills the void left when de Guzman was appointed the New York Red Bulls sporting director in February. De Guzman, one of Simcoe County’s co-founders, held the roles of club president and sporting director.

Peter Raco, also a club co-founder, added the role of president to his CEO duties.

Henry was front and centre with Simcoe County in April, working with the players when the team faced Toronto FC in a high-profile Canadian Championship matchup. Toronto won the preliminary-round game 5-0.

The 31-year-old from Brampton, Ont. has won 44 caps for Canada and was named to Canada’s 2022 World Cup squad only to be sidelined by injury on the eve of the tournament in Qatar.

