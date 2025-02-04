Down Under, but not out: Drake returns in Australia, dons bullet-riddled hoodie

February 4, 2025 — Changed at 14 h 42 min on February 4, 2025
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Down Under, but not out: Drake returns in Australia, dons bullet-riddled hoodie

TORONTO — Drake has kicked off his tour in Perth, Australia with a message for his detractors: he’s still standing after a historic rap war with Kendrick Lamar.

Videos posted on social media showed the embattled Toronto performer walking into the concert arena on Tuesday night as the instrumental for his song “Over My Dead Body” played.

Drake was dressed in a black hoodie that appeared to be punctured with bullet holes, the mock wounds on his back pouring out theatrical smoke.

His dramatic entrance opened the first of Drake’s 16-date Anita Max Wynn Tour, which will include multiple nights at arenas in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland, New Zealand.

Local media outlet PerthNow reported that Drake performed a 90-minute set of his hits, including “Hotline Bling” and “Passionfruit,” and welcomed Canadian producer Future the Prince as one of his guests.

He closed the show by assuring his fans that “Drizzy Drake is very much still alive.”

His first tour Down Under since 2017 comes as Drake looks to recover from the Lamar fiasco, which popular opinion suggests he lost by a wide margin.

On Sunday night, Lamar’s Drake diss track “Not Like Us” swept all five Grammy categories it was nominated in. Lamar’s next stop is the Super Bowl this weekend where he’ll headline the halftime show.

Drake is expected to release an R&B album with his OVO labelmate Partynextdoor on Valentine’s Day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Fact-checking Trump’s executive order threatening tariffs on Canada
Ontario News

Fact-checking Trump’s executive order threatening tariffs on Canada

OTTAWA — To justify his executive order imposing stiff tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China,…