Downtown Toronto streets fill with revelers, rainbow flags for city’s Pride parade

TORONTO — The streets of downtown Toronto are teeming with rainbow regalia this afternoon as thousands take part in one of the country’s largest Pride events.

The Toronto Pride Parade marks the culmination of a month’s worth of events intended to celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

Thousands of people flooded the streets along the parade route through the downtown core, smiling broadly as they waved rainbow flags, pompoms and umbrellas.

Pride Toronto says the parade will start off on Bloor Street and Church Street before winding down Yonge Street and then ending at Nathan Phillips Square.

The march is slated to feature several LGBTQ+ newcomers to Canada who are celebrating their first Pride events in their new city.

Many say they see Pride is a symbol of hope and belonging after fleeing persecution elsewhere in the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024.