February 26, 2025 at 16 h 53 min
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Drake cancels dates on Australia, New Zealand tour due to ‘scheduling conflict’

TORONTO — Drake is backing out of his final four Australia and New Zealand concert dates due to a “scheduling conflict.”

Fans of the Toronto rapper were notified this week that his 16-date Anita Max Win tour was stalling out early, with all of the March performances set to be rescheduled for an undetermined time.

Ticketholders were offered refunds or access to future dates and representatives for Drake did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It’s the latest twist in a turbulent period for the performer who’s been embroiled in a rap beef with Kendrick Lamar that popular opinion suggested he lost by a wide margin.

Drake announced his Down Under arena tour to coincide with Lamar’s performance at the Super Bowl, which meant he was also on another continent when the L.A. rapper swept his categories at the Grammys with the diss track “Not Like Us.”

Meanwhile, Drake was handing out cash to a few lucky fans at his Australia shows, which attracted so much attention that fans carried signs begging the Canadian rapper for financial aid.

Drake was on a weeklong break before his planned return to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on March 4. He was then set for Qudos Bank Arena on March 7 and Auckland’s Spark Arena on March 15 and 16.

“We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows,” said a statement on the TicketTek retailer website for the Sydney show.

“We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.

