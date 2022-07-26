Drake celebrates Canadian hip-hop lineage with OVO Fest warm-up concert

July 26, 2022 at 15 h 15 min
Reading time: 1 min
David Friend, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Drake is making room for Canadian hip-hop royalty at this year’s OVO Fest by giving them their own night to shine.

The Toronto rapper has announced the lineup for what he’s dubbed the All Canadian North Stars concert, a show on Thursday that kicks off his annual long weekend music extravaganza.

The concert will feature appearances by a dozen Canadian hip-hop and rap artists he says “paved the way” for those who came after, including Choclair, Jully Black, Kardinal Offishall, Keshia Shanté and Maestro Fresh Wes.

Others on the bill are Glenn Lewis, Shawn Desman, Frank-N-Dank, Saukrates, Vancouver rappers Rascalz and R&B group In Essence.

The concert will be held at History, a venue that opened with the support of Drake last November, with tickets going on sale today.

The Thursday show ushers in what Drake calls October World Weekend: Road to OVO Fest Tour, which moves to Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Friday for a concert featuring Chris Brown and Lil Baby.

On Monday, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj will lead a reunion of acts on the Young Money record label at the Budweiser Stage.

Drake has previously said he plans to take his OVO Fest on the road for its 10th anniversary in 2023 with dates “around the world.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022.

