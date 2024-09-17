Drake to receive 2024 SOCAN songwriter of the year award

TORONTO — While many believe Drake came up short in his lyrical feud with Kendrick Lamar, he’s claimed a major victory at the 2024 SOCAN Awards.

The Toronto rap star will be named songwriter of the year in the performer category at the awards bash celebrating the best in Canadian songwriting, composing and music publishing.

The “Hotline Bling” artist will receive the award in recognition of his “unmistakable influence on the music industry and songwriting prowess,” SOCAN said in a news release.

Other special achievement winners include Toronto rapper K’naan, who will receive a cultural impact award for the global resonance of his 2009 smash hit “Wavin’ Flag,” and the Hamilton rock band Arkells, who will be presented with a national achievement award for their “outstanding impact on the Canadian music landscape.”

This year’s SOCAN Awards will take place Sept. 24 in Toronto.

The bash will feature live performances by Jade Eagleson, LU KALA, Nemahsis, Noeline Hofmann, Sebastian Gaskin and Strings From Paris, as well as a special performance of “Wavin’ Flag.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.