Driver arrested for allegedly driving impaired after pedestrian dies in collision

March 11, 2024 at 15 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A 19-year-old has been arrested for alleged impaired driving after a collision that left a pedestrian dead in north Toronto.

Police say officers were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Varna Drive at around 5 a.m. Monday for reports of a collision.

They say a man was struck and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man died in hospital.

They say the 19-year-old driver remained on the scene.

Police say he has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.

