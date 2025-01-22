Driver of car pulled from Lake Ontario charged with dangerous driving causing death

TORONTO — A man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a car plunged into Lake Ontario in Toronto on the weekend, leaving one woman dead.

Police say they were called around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Ashbridges Bay on reports of a vehicle submerged in the lake.

They say the driver was able to make it out of the vehicle but the passenger, a 25-year-old woman, had to be pulled out.

Police say she was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and later died.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Oakville, Ont., was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

He was expected to appear in court today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.