Driver of car pulled from Lake Ontario charged with dangerous driving causing death

January 21, 2025 at 21 h 07 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Driver of car pulled from Lake Ontario charged with dangerous driving causing death

TORONTO — A man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a car plunged into Lake Ontario in Toronto on the weekend, leaving one woman dead.

Police say they were called around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Ashbridges Bay on reports of a vehicle submerged in the lake.

They say the driver was able to make it out of the vehicle but the passenger, a 25-year-old woman, had to be pulled out.

Police say she was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and later died.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Oakville, Ont., was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

He was expected to appear in court today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

One dead, one injured in collision in Ontario involving alcohol-impaired driver
Ontario News

One dead, one injured in collision in Ontario involving alcohol-impaired driver

One person is dead and one is wounded after a collision in South Frontenac Township, east of Kingston,…

Here are some of Ontario’s new laws and regulations coming into effect in 2025
Ontario News

Here are some of Ontario’s new laws and regulations coming into effect in 2025

A new year means new laws and regulations in Ontario, ranging from caps on child-care fees to tougher…

Ontario News

OPP investigating fatal collision Saturday in northwest Ontario

MARATHON, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Saturday evening in Marathon, Ont. Police…