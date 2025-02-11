Drivers of transport truck, car stopped for coffee break in Highway 417 lane: police

Ontario Provincial Police say the drivers of a transport truck and a car were issued multiple fines over the weekend for taking a coffee break in a live traffic lane on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

Police say they came across the truck and vehicle on the highway near Moodie Drive shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

They allege both drivers had stopped to have a coffee.

Police say the drivers were issued several tickets under the Highway Traffic Act, including fines of $110 for disobeying signage along the highway.

OPP say an officer inspected the transport truck and found numerous violations.

The transport company was also charged and the truck was temporarily taken out of service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2025.