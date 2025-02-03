Drug company Apotex acquires CanPrev, a provider of vitamins and supplements

TORONTO — Drug company Apotex Inc. says it has acquired CanPrev, a Canadian provider of vitamins, supplements and other natural health products.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Apotex chief executive Allan Oberman says CanPrev has a well-respected track record with both consumers and natural health professionals for their quality products.

CanPrev owns the CanPrev, Cyto-Matrix and Orange Naturals brands.

It sells more than 440 products in 3,400 retail locations across Canada and online.

Apotex says CanPrev will continue to serve consumers through its existing brands and distribution channels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2025.