Dye & Durham board resigns, activist nominees take control, interim CEO named

December 17, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 40 min on December 17, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Dye & Durham board resigns, activist nominees take control, interim CEO named

TORONTO — The brand-new board of directors at Dye & Durham Ltd. has named Hans T. Gieskes as chair of the board as well as interim CEO.

The change in leadership Tuesday comes after activity investor Engine Capital successfully pushed for a shakeup at the company with its own slate of board candidates.

The previous board resigned together ahead of Dye & Durham Ltd.’s annual meeting, and the activist investor’s slate of nominees were appointed in their place.

The legal software company says shareholders made their views clear based on preliminary tabulation of proxies ahead of the shareholder gathering.

It says the outgoing board decided it would be in the best interests of all stakeholders to facilitate a smooth turnover of the board.

Activist investor Engine Capital had accused the company’s existing directors of overseeing poor returns and failing to hold management accountable.

The new board includes Engine Capital nominees Gieskes, Arnaud Ajdler, Tracey Keates, Ritu Khanna, Anthony Kinnear and Sid Singh, and OneMove Capital Ltd.’s nominee Eric Shahinian.

Along with Gieskes as interim chief executive, the company says Ajdler will serve as the board’s lead independent director.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DND)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Toronto terror suspect charged with multiple war crimes: RCMP
Ontario News

Toronto terror suspect charged with multiple war crimes: RCMP

TORONTO — A man facing terror charges for allegedly plotting an attack in Toronto with his son is now also facing multiple war crimes…