Dye & Durham board resigns ahead of showdown at AGM, activist nominees take control

December 17, 2024 at 14 h 04 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Dye & Durham Ltd. says its board of directors has resigned and appointed an activist investor’s slate of nominees ahead of a showdown at the company’s annual meeting today.

The legal software company says shareholders made their views clear based on preliminary tabulation of proxies ahead of the shareholder gathering.

It says the outgoing board decided it would be in the best interests of all stakeholders to facilitate a smooth turnover of the board.

Activist investor Engine Capital had sought to replace the board with its own nominees and take control at the shareholder meeting that will take place as planned.

It had accused the company’s existing directors of overseeing poor returns and failing to hold management accountable.

The new board includes Engine Capital nominees Arnaud Ajdler, Hans Gieskes, Tracey Keates, Ritu Khanna, Anthony Kinnear and Sid Singh, and OneMove Capital Ltd.’s nominee Eric Shahinian.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DND)

