Dye & Durham names Sid Singh as new interim chief executive

February 21, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 40 min on February 21, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Dye & Durham names Sid Singh as new interim chief executive

TORONTO — Dye & Durham Ltd. has named Sid Singh as interim chief executive officer, effective immediately.

The software company has been looking for a new chief executive since last year when then-chief executive Matthew Proud announced plans to step down.

Singh, who was already a member of the company’s board, will remain a director of the company and succeeds Hans Gieskes, in the interim CEO role. Gieskes, who was also replaced as chair, is expected to remain on the board.

Dye & Durham said Arnaud Ajdler, the company’s lead independent director, has been appointed chair of the board.

Activist investor Engine Capital successfully pushed for a shakeup at the company in December.

Engine Capital’s slate of nominees was appointed after the previous board resigned together ahead of a shareholder vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DND)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Paul McCartney’s personal photos of Beatlemania bound for AGO in 2026
Ontario News

Paul McCartney’s personal photos of Beatlemania bound for AGO in 2026

TORONTO — A collection of Beatlemania photographs shot by Paul McCartney himself is headed to the Art…