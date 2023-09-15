E. coli outbreak spotlights daycare food safety, experts say

September 15, 2023 at 17 h 07 min
Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Experts say an outbreak of E. coli that’s sickened hundreds has shone a much-needed spotlight on food safety at daycares.

There have been 337 lab-confirmed cases of the bacterial infection in the Calgary outbreak that’s linked to a daycare catering company, and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province is looking into new regulations for shared kitchens and food safety.

Martha Friendly, executive director of the Childcare Resource and Research Unit, says Canada is in the midst of building up its child-care system with a recent cash infusion from the federal government, and so far food hasn’t been a big part of the conversation.

Different provinces have different rules around what food should be provided at daycares: some require that the centres supply food for kids, while others require only that they serve food, which may be packed by parents. 

Friendly says in provinces where there’s no requirement that child-care centres supply food, such as Alberta, there aren’t robust regulations around food handling. 

David Farnell, CEO of the Toronto-based daycare caterer Real Food for Real Kids, says his company has numerous procedures to ensure their meals and snacks are safe for kids to eat, and many of them go above and beyond what the province regulates. 

He says it’s a costly endeavour, but necessary because the stakes are so high.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.

