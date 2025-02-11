Eagles halt Chiefs’ quest for historic win, disappoint most pre-game Proline bettors

TORONTO — The Philadelphia Eagles prevented the Kansas City Chiefs from making Super Bowl history and in the process left a majority of Proline bettors disappointed Sunday night.

Philadelphia captured the NFL title with a dominant 40-22 win over Kansas City, which was chasing an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl crown. According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., the closing pre-match figures had 52 per cent of Proline bettors backing the Chiefs.

But Kansas City did help the over-under bettors, scoring two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter to cement the 48.5-point over wager for Proline players.

A solid 72 per cent of Proline bettors took the over before Sunday’s kickoff.

Among the prop bets that cashed Sunday:

— A 38-yard pick-six by Philadelphia’s Cooper DeJean earned a Proline player $600 on a $100 bet that a defensive player would return an interception for a touchdown.

— Another won $1,050 from a $300 bet that both starting quarterbacks would throw two TD passes each.

— It was tight but a Proline bettor earned $1,980 from a $180 bet that any player would register 150 receiving yards. Late in the game Kansas City’s Xavier Worthy had a 50-yard TD catch that helped him finish with eight receptions for 157 yards (a Super Bowl record for a rookie) and two touchdowns.

— Philadelphia scored in all four quarters, securing some Proline players $260 from a $100 bet.

— The Chiefs recorded a pair of two-point converts, earning a Proline player $1,200 from a $400 wager that there’d be one in the contest.

Proline also offered three pools for Sunday’s game. NFL Super Bowl LIX was the most popular, consisting of game props like the coin toss and if there’d be a successful two-point convert, to named a few.

But one Proline bettor got all 14 selections right for a lofty return of $38,871.

Among the pre-match novelty bets were:

— 41 per cent correctly bet tails for the opening coin toss.

— 25 per cent correctly picked yellow/lime green for the Gatorade shower on Philadelphia’s Nick Sirianni, the most popular choice.

— 79 per cent of players had the national anthem under 122 seconds.

— ‘Squabble Up’ was the first song of Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, which had 23 per cent of bets as the most popular wager before kickoff.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.