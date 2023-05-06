Early morning shooting in Toronto sends one man to hospital

May 6, 2023 at 10 h 27 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — One man is in hospital after an early morning shooting in downtown Toronto.

Police were called to the Queen Street West and Denison Avenue area just before 5 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to hospital.

No suspect details have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2023.

