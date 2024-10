EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Sam O’Reilly to a three-year entry-level contract on Monday.

O’Reilly, an 18-year-old Toronto native, was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the NHL Draft last June.

He had one goal over four pre-season games with the Oilers before being returned to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.

O’Reilly had 56 points (20-36) over 68 games with the Knights last season.

