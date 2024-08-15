Edward Rogers becomes executive chair of Rogers Communications

August 14, 2024 at 22 h 33 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Rogers Communications says Edward Rogers is becoming the company’s executive chair effective immediately.

The company says Rogers, previously chairman, will lead the development and review of the company’s long-term strategy for growth.

Lead director Robert Gemmell says the appointment merely formalizes the role Rogers has already been performing at the company.

The firm says Rogers’ appointment was unanimously confirmed at a board meeting in Calgary.

CEO Tony Staffieri says he has appreciated Rogers’ advice and support over the last several years.

Rogers was removed as chairman of the company in October 2021 amid a public battle for control of the company, and was reinstated the following month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

