January 19, 2025 — Changed at 21 h 42 min on January 18, 2025
The Canadian Press
Eggs in B.C., Ont., Man., recalled over salmonella concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall due to a possible salmonella contamination of certain brands of eggs in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and other possible provinces and territories.

The agency says the recall covers Compliments, Foremost, Golden Valley Eggs, IGA, no name and Western Family eggs.

The expiry dates for recalled eggs are Feb. 16, Feb. 22 and March 1.

The recall says not to consume, use, serve or distribute the recalled products and consumers are advised to throw the eggs away or contact the retailer that sold them.

The agency says food affected with salmonella might not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

For healthy people, short-term salmonella symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, while the infection can be more serious or fatal for young children, pregnant women, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2025.

