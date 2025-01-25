Egorov stops 40 shots to lead Brantford Bulldogs past Guelph Storm 4-1

GUELPH, Ont. — David Egorov stopped 40 shots as the Brantford Bulldogs defeated Guelph Storm 4-1 for their eighth straight victory in Ontario Hockey League action Friday night.

Jake O’Brien scored twice for the Bulldogs. Noah Nelson and Nick Lardis had the other goals.

Jett Luchanko had the lone goal for Guelph.

SPITFIRES 4 STING 3 (OT)

SARNIA – Tnias Mathurin scored the overtime winner for the Spitfires.

Mathurin, AJ Spellacy and Ethan Belchetz scored in regulation for Windsor.

Beckham Edwards, Hughston Hurt and Lukas Fischer had the goals for Sarnia.

GREYHOUNDS 5 FIREBIRDS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE – Caeden Carlisle, Marco Mignosa, Carson Andrew and Brady Martin all scored to lead the Greyhounds to the win.

Nolan Lalonde stopped 21 shots.

Alex Kostov, Hayden Reid and Sam McCue had the goals for Flint.

OTTERS 3 ICEDOGS 2 (SO)

ERIE – Martin Misiak had the lone goal of the shootout to secure the Otters the victory.

Sam Alfano and Dylan Edwards scored in regulation for Erie while Noah Erliden stopped 37 shots.

Ethan Czata and Ryan Roobroeck replied for Niagara.

KNIGHTS 5 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY – Evan Van Gorp scored twice to lead the way for London while Landon Sim, Sam Dickinson and Kasper Halttunen had the other goals.

Aleksei Medvedev stopped 25 shots.

Quentin Musty and Chase Coughlan had the goals for Sudbury.

RANGERS 5 ATTACK 1

KITCHENER – Adrian Misaljevic scored three times to lead the way for the Rangers.

Jack Pridham and Chris Grisolia also scored while Jason Schaubel made 30 saves,

Landen Hookey replied for Owen Sound.

GENERALS 6 PETES 3

OSHAWA – Colby Barlow had four goals to pace the Generals to their victory while Luca D’Amato and Beckett Sennecke also scored.

Caden Taylor, Colin Fitzgerald and Brady Stonehouse replied for Peterborough.

FRONTENACS 7 SPIRIT 6 (SO)

KINGSTON – Matthew Soto scored the winner in the shootout to lead the Frontenacs.

Joey Willis and Jacob Battaglia both scored twice in regulation for Kingston. Tyler Hopkins and Tuomas Uronen had the others.

Jacob Cloutier, Zayne Parekh and Nic Sima all scored twice for Saginaw.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2025.