October 31, 2024 at 13 h 26 min
The Canadian Press
Eight injured, driver arrested after pick-up truck crashes into Toronto bus: police

Police say eight people were injured and a driver has been arrested after a collision involving a pick-up truck and a Toronto Transit Commission bus in North York.

Toronto police say officers responded to the crash in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area at 4:20 a.m. on Thursday morning.

They say eight people were injured, and there are no life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of pick-up truck that collided with the bus has been arrested.

TTC interim CEO Greg Percy says the bus driver was among people who were taken to hospital.

He says the transit agency is helping police in their investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.

