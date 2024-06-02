Eight people, including four children, injured after fiery incident near Montreal

MONTREAL — Eight people, including four children, were taken to hospital with second and third degree burns after a fire and possible explosion at a home south of Montreal.

The operations chief for the regional fire service says a call came in about a building fire at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in St-Constant, on Montreal’s South Shore.

Luc Lapointe says first responders found several people on the ground with serious injuries and a garage that had been damaged by fire.

He says it appears the people had been gathered around a bonfire, and neighbours reported hearing an explosion.

Lapointe says experts are investigating the cause of the fire, but notes there was a vehicle that uses propane in the garage.

The regional ambulance service says the injured people were seriously hurt but are all expected to survive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2024.