Eight people, including four children, injured after fiery incident near Montreal

June 2, 2024 at 15 h 55 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Eight people, including four children, injured after fiery incident near Montreal

MONTREAL — Eight people, including four children, were taken to hospital with second and third degree burns after a fire and possible explosion at a home south of Montreal.

The operations chief for the regional fire service says a call came in about a building fire at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in St-Constant, on Montreal’s South Shore.

Luc Lapointe says first responders found several people on the ground with serious injuries and a garage that had been damaged by fire.

He says it appears the people had been gathered around a bonfire, and neighbours reported hearing an explosion.

Lapointe says experts are investigating the cause of the fire, but notes there was a vehicle that uses propane in the garage.

The regional ambulance service says the injured people were seriously hurt but are all expected to survive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto’s Spooner, Montreal’s Poulin, New York’s Carpenter named PWHL MVP finalists
Ontario News

Toronto’s Spooner, Montreal’s Poulin, New York’s Carpenter named PWHL MVP finalists

TORONTO — Toronto's Natalie Spooner, Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin and New York's Alex Carpenter are…

Maple Leafs clinch playoff spot, will return to post-season for eighth year in a row
Ontario News

Maple Leafs clinch playoff spot, will return to post-season for eighth year in a row

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a playoff berth Friday night without stepping on the ice.  Toronto…

Ethan Tobman went to great heights with Grammy winner Allison Russell for a Juno nod
Ontario News

Ethan Tobman went to great heights with Grammy winner Allison Russell for a Juno nod

TORONTO — Ethan Tobman’s production designs have placed Beyoncé atop a sinking New Orleans police…