Einarson beats Homan in wild showdown, advances to playoffs at Grand Slam opener

October 21, 2023 — Changed at 0 h 42 min on October 21, 2023
Reading time: 2 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Einarson beats Homan in wild showdown, advances to playoffs at Grand Slam opener

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Kerri Einarson earned a playoff spot at the Grand Slam of Curling’s HearingLife Tour Challenge with a wild 7-5 win over Rachel Homan on Friday.

Einarson was up 7-0 after four ends, but the four-time defending Canadian women’s champion had to fend off a furious comeback from Homan.

Homan, the event’s defending champion, scored three in the fifth end and then had back-to-back steals of one, but it wasn’t enough.

Einarson, from Gimli, Man., moved on with a 3-2 record, while Homan, of Beaumont, Alta., was eliminated at 2-2.

Elsewhere, Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg finished the round-robin at 4-0 following a 7-5 win over Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones. Jones finished 2-2 but advanced based on shootout scores.

Italy’s Stefania Constantini (3-1) stole a point in an extra end to edge South Korea’s Seung-Youn Ha. The loss eliminated Ha (1-3) and moved Winnipeg’s Kaitlyn Lawes (2-2) into the playoffs.

Winnipeg’s Kate Cameron (1-3) earned a 9-3 victory over Vancouver’s Clancy Grandy (0-4). Neither skip advanced to the playoffs.

On the men’s side, the playoff picture was finalized with the last draw of the day.

Winnipeg’s Reid Carruthers (2-2) squeezed in with a 4-3 win over Scotland’s Ross Whyte (3-1), who had already qualified for the quarterfinals. 

Olympic champion Niklas Edin of Sweden (2-2) defeated Calgary’s Kevin Koe (2-2) 9-4 to get into the playoffs on shootout scores.

Italy’s Joel Retornaz (3-1) suffered his only loss on Friday, a 6-4 defeat to Scotland’s Bruce Mouat (1-3), but already qualified.

The rest of the quarterfinal picture consists of Brad Gushue (3-1) of St. John’s, N.L.; Matt Dunstone (3-1) of Kamloops, B.C.; Switzerland’s Team Yannick Schwaller (3-1); and Brendan Bottcher (2-2) of Spruce Grove, Alta., who also made it through on shootout scores.

John Shuster (2-2) of the U.S. earned a 4-3 victory over Japan’s Riku Yanagisawa (1-3) on Friday, but both fell short of the playoffs.

Play continues through Sunday at Gale Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Homan tops Einarson, Carruthers stuns Dunstone in PointsBet Invitational finals
Ontario News

Homan tops Einarson, Carruthers stuns Dunstone in PointsBet Invitational finals

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Rachel Homan defeated Kerri Einarson 9-7 to claim the PointsBet Invitational title…

Homan tops Grandy 4-3 in opening draw of Grand Slam’s Tour Challenge
Ontario News

Homan tops Grandy 4-3 in opening draw of Grand Slam’s Tour Challenge

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Rachel Homan opened the Grand Slam season on Tuesday with a 4-3 victory over…

Retornaz routs Olympic champion Edin 8-2 at Grand Slam Tour Challenge
Ontario News

Retornaz routs Olympic champion Edin 8-2 at Grand Slam Tour Challenge

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Italian skip Joel Retornaz remained undefeated at the Grand Slam's HearingLife…