Einarson, Homan chalk up round-robin wins at Grand Slam’s Masters

January 16, 2025 at 5 h 52 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
GUELPH, Ont. — Kerri Einarson remains undefeated after beating Momoha Tabata 5-2 at the Grand Slam of Curling’s WFG Masters on Wednesday.

Einarson’s team from Gimli, Man., jumped out to a lead with a single in the second end and did not trail as it improved to 2-0 in round-robin play. Tabata’s crew from Sapporo, Japan, fell to 1-1.

Other Wednesday evening action saw Ottawa’s Rachel Homan edge Kaitlyn Lawes of Winnipeg 7-6, and Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa double up Kayla Skrlik of Calgary 6-3, while Sweden’s Isabella Wrana topped Ha Seung-youn of South Korea 6-3.

Earlier in the day, Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni beat Stefania Constantini of Italy 6-4, Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg got past Ottawa-based Danielle Inglis 5-4, Eun-Jung Kim of South Korea downed Japan’s Ikue Kitazawa 9-7 and Switzerland’s Xenia Schwaller took a 8-6 victory over South Korea’s Eun-Ji Gim.

On the men’s side, Scotland’s Bruce Mouat thumped Phillipp Hoesli of Switzerland 7-2 in the early draw, while Mike McEwen’s Saskatoon side beat John Epping of Sudbury, Ont., 8-6. Sweden’s Niklas Edin also won 7-4 over Winnipeg’s Jordon McDonald, and Calgary’s Brad Jacobs trounced American Korey Dropkin 10-4.

The late draw saw Italy’s Joel Retornaz eke out a 5-4 win over Rylan Kleiter of Saskatoon, Scotland’s Ross Whyte topped Magnus Ramsfjell of Norway 8-7, Germany’s Marc Muskatewitz bested Brad Gushue’s team from St. John’s 4-3 and Matt Dunstone’s Winnipeg-based squad prevailed for a 5-3 victory over Switerzland’s Yannick Schwaller.

Play continues through Sunday at the fourth Grand Slam stop of the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.

