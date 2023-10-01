Einarson, Homan set up finals clash after semifinal wins at PointsBet Invitational

September 30, 2023
The Canadian Press
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Kerri Einarson and Rachel Homan are set to clash in a battle of the top seeds on Sunday.

Top seed Einarson topped Kaitlyn Lawes 8-3 in the PointsBet Invitational women’s semifinal on Saturday. The second-seeded Homan defeated Christina Black 10-5 in the other semifinal.

“It feels pretty good,” Einarson said. “It’s always nice to play great and make it into another final.”

After falling behind 2-0 in the opening end, Einarson notched singles in the next four ends to take the lead. Lawes’s fourth-seeded squad cut the deficit to 4-3 in the sixth, but Einarson’s side closed it out with four points in the following three ends to seal their ticket to the final. 

“I just dialed back my kick a little bit,” Einarson said of rebounding from the two-point deficit. “I was kicking a little hard and once I felt that, I regrouped and strung a couple together.”

Homan, meanwhile, used a three-point fourth end to boost her side’s lead to 7-3. Black’s sixth-seeded team failed get within three points from there as Homan had a two-point eighth end to wrap up the win.

The men’s semifinal games go later Saturday. Matt Dunstone will take on Mike McEwen, while Brad Gushue faces Reid Carruthers in the other semifinal.

The PointsBet Invitational is the first Season of Champions event of the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2023.

