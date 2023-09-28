Einarson in early form in 15-3 win over Zimmerman at Pointsbet Invitational

September 27, 2023 at 21 h 15 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Einarson in early form in 15-3 win over Zimmerman at Pointsbet Invitational

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Reigning Canadian women’s champion Kerri Einarson cruised to a 15-3 win over Josie Zimmerman on Wednesday in the opening draw of the Pointsbet Invitational curling tournament.

Einarson’s team from Gimli, Man., went up 5-0 after a steal of four in the second end, and put the game out of reach with six in the sixth end.

The team curled 91 per cent, with Einarson leading the way at 98 per cent.

In other scores from the opening draw, Kaitlyn Lawes thumped Abby Marks 11-5, Kayla Skrlik edged Danielle Inglis 7-6 and Clancy Grandy beat Hollie Duncan 6-5 in an extra end.

The Pointsbet Invitational is the first Season of Champions event of the season. The March Madness-style single-elimination format has 16-team draws featuring many of Canada’s top men’s and women’s rinks.

Top-ranked Einarson will play Skrlik in the next round, while Grandy will face Lawes.

The opening draw of the men’s event was scheduled for later Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

S&P/TSX composite down even as energy stocks climb with price of oil
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite down even as energy stocks climb with price of oil

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index declined by more than 100 points on Wednesday despite strength…

Ontario will not compensate Greenbelt developers, housing minister says
Ontario News

Ontario will not compensate Greenbelt developers, housing minister says

TORONTO — Ontario will not compensate developers whose lands are returning to the protected Greenbelt,…