Elliot Page joins LGBTQ+ honourees being celebrated at inaugural PTP Pink Awards

November 7, 2024 at 9 h 00 min
David Friend, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Actor Elliot Page, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright and professional hockey player Marie-Philip Poulin are among six prominent LGBTQ+ figures being toasted tonight at the inaugural PTP Pink Awards.

The gala is organized by media company Pink Triangle Press to recognize notable LGBTQ Canadians, who each hand-pick an individual or community organization they feel has made a difference.

The five honourees chosen by the celebrities will receive $5,000, a spot in an advocacy media campaign, and a portion of the proceeds from a silent auction.

Other names being honoured include queer activist Latoya Nugent, two-time Polaris Music Prize winner Jeremy Dutcher and entrepreneur Salah Bachir, who receives the Legacy Award for his philanthropy.

The PTP Pink Awards will feature performances by Wainwright, Dutcher and neo-soul artist Katie Tupper, and will be hosted by drag queen Priyanka, the first-season winner of “Canada’s Drag Race.”

Pink Triangle Press managing director Jennifer McGuire said organizers were inspired to launch the show because of the growing hostile climate towards the LGBTQ+ community in many regions.

“We’ve seen an increase in hate crimes directed at the community, a clawback in rights targeted not only to trans people but beyond – reproductive rights, surrogacy rights, depending on the country,” she said

“It was an opportunity to turn the page on that and frame a public conversation about positivity and people doing good.”

Pink Triangle Press is the publisher of Xtra Magazine as well as an advocate for LGBTQ+ representation in Canadian media, similar to the media monitoring organization GLAAD in the United States.

The ceremony will stream live on Xtra’s YouTube page.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.

