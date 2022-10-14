Elliot Page to executive produce LGBTQ cheerleading drama ‘Backspot’

October 14, 2022 at 14 h 52 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Elliot Page to executive produce LGBTQ cheerleading drama ‘Backspot’

TORONTO — Elliot Page has signed on to executive produce a queer cheerleading drama starring “Reservation Dogs” actor Devery Jacobs.

“Backspot” is the debut film for Page’s Page Boy Productions collaborating with Jacobs’ Night is Y banner.

Jacobs launched the production company in Toronto alongside D.W. Waterson, who is the creator behind the “That’s My DJ” digital series.

Waterson and Jacobs will also produce “Backspot” with Prospero Pictures.

The film’s name is a reference to the cheerleading position of backspotter, who supports the flyer during cheerleading stunts.

“Backspot” details two cheerleaders’ journey navigating their athletic careers, romantic relationships and their coach’s view on queer women.

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022. 

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Contract talks between Ontario education workers, government to involve mediator
Ontario News

Contract talks between Ontario education workers, government to involve mediator

TORONTO — Ontario education workers such as librarians, custodians and early childhood educators have…

Ontario News

Battalion score three unanswered en route to 3-1 win over Petes

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Ty Nelson capped off a run of three unanswered goals from the North Bay Battalion as they defeated the Peterborough…