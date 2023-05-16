Elliot Page to launch memoir in Canada with TIFF ‘In Conversation With’ event

May 16, 2023 at 18 h 27 min

TORONTO — Elliot Page is set to speak in Toronto following the release of his memoir “Pageboy” next month.

The “In Conversation With” event hosted by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on June 16 will serve as the Halifax-born actor’s Canadian book launch.

The conversation will be moderated by filmmaker Chase Joynt, as part of TIFF’s Pride month celebrations.

Page, the Oscar-nominated star of “Juno,” “Inception” and “The Umbrella Academy,” came out as transgender in December 2020.

He continues to star in “The Umbrella Academy” and has also stepped behind the camera, founding Page Boy Productions in 2021.

His memoir is set for release June 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.