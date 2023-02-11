Emergency alert lifted, with two suspects still at large in southeast Ontario

SHARBOT LAKE, Ont. — The Ontario Provincial Police has lifted an emergency alert issued earlier today, but says two suspects are at large in the Lanark County and Sharbot Lake areas southwest of Ottawa.

Sgt. Jacqueline Entwistle of the force’s Lanark detachment said there is no longer any concern about public safety, and people are no longer being asked to remain indoors.

She said an investigation is ongoing but wouldn’t share details about what the suspects are accused of and why police are hunting for them.

Entwistle said police have detained one man, but did not provide his name.

OPP said earlier that it was seeking 33-year-old Lucas Young and 30-year-old Chase Lahaise, who both have blue eyes and short brown hair and were both armed, as well as a third suspect whose name and description were not released.

Police say that anyone who sees a suspicious person should avoid approaching them and instead call 911.

OPP had issued the emergency alert just after noon on Friday.

“Once we realized that the area was secure, we … cleared all the resources,” Entwistle said a couple of hours later.

“We do not feel there’s any concern for public safety.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2023.