Emma Donoghue among five shortlisted authors for Atwood Gibson Prize

September 27, 2023 at 14 h 14 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Emma Donoghue among five shortlisted authors for Atwood Gibson Prize

TORONTO — Emma Donoghue is among five finalists for the $60,000 Atwood Gibson Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize. 

Donoghue, best known for her bestseller “Room,” made the list for “Learned by Heart,” which jurors praise as a “masterfully and inventively plotted” story about two girls in love.

Amanda Peters is in contention for “The Berry Pickers,” a novel about a four-year-old Mi’kmaq girl who goes missing when her family arrives in Maine to pick berries. 

Also among the finalists is Michelle Porter for “A Grandmother Begins the Story,” a tale about five generations of Métis women.

Rounding out the short list are Kai Thomas, for “In the Upper Country,” about the effects of the enslavement of Black and Indigenous people in Canada; and Thomas Wharton for “The Book of Rain,” a piece of speculative fiction about the consequences of a disaster in a mining town.

The award goes to the best novel or short story collection by a Canadian author, and will be handed out Nov. 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Pay increases expected to edge lower in 2024, report says
Ontario News

Pay increases expected to edge lower in 2024, report says

TORONTO — A new survey by consulting firm Eckler suggests pay increases in Canada next year will edge lower compared what has been…

Interac expanding e-transfer service, Wealthsimple to join
Ontario News

Interac expanding e-transfer service, Wealthsimple to join

TORONTO — Interac Corp. is broadening the range of financial institutions that can participate in its e-transfer service. The company…