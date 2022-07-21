Endangered red panda cub born at Toronto Zoo, just third in more than 25 years

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — An endangered red panda cub has been born at the Toronto Zoo.

The zoo says the cub was born last week and is the first for four-year-old red panda mom Paprika.

It says Paprika arrived at the zoo in November as a potential mate for a male red panda named Suva.

The two red pandas were introduced at the end of last year and remote cameras recorded several breeding attempts.

The zoo says the male cub is only the third red panda born at the zoo in more than 25 years.

The cub and his mother aren’t yet available for public viewing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2022.

