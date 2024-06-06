Energy and base metal stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Strength in energy and base metal stocks helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.38 points at 22,181.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 55.21 points at 38,862.54. The S&P 500 index was down 1.89 points at 5,352.14, while the Nasdaq composite was down 15.19 points at 17,172.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.02 cents US compared with 73.01 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude oil contract was up 63 cents at US$74.70 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.77 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$10.10 at US$2,385.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up five cents at US$4.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)