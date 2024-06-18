Energy stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets mixed

June 18, 2024 at 15 h 35 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Strength in the energy sector helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading as the price of oil topped US$80 per barrel.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.77 points at 21,644.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 28.00 points at 38,750.10. The S&P 500 index was up 1.03 points at 5,474.26, while the Nasdaq composite was down 30.13 points at 17,826.89.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.90 cents US compared with 72.76 cents US on Monday.

The August crude oil contract was up 83 cents at US$80.55 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$2.87 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$6.40 at US$2,335.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents at US$4.43 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

