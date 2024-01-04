Enghouse Systems buying Mediasite business from Sonic Foundry for US$15.5M in cash

January 4, 2024 at 13 h 03 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

MARKHAM, Ont. — Business software company Enghouse Systems Ltd. says it has signed a deal with Sonic Foundry Inc. to buy its Mediasite business for US$15.5 million in cash.

Mediasite is a video service that helps organizations with recording, live streaming and video management.

The deal is subject to approval by Sonic Foundry shareholders and customary closing conditions. 

The companies say the Sonic Foundry board of directors, executive officers and a major shareholder have agreed to back the deal. 

Collectively they hold 48 per cent of Sonic Foundry’s outstanding shares.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ENGH)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Man died after shot by police stun gun during Sudbury domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario News

Man died after shot by police stun gun during Sudbury domestic disturbance call: SIU

SUDBURY, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog says a 46-year-old man who died during his arrest in Sudbury…

Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don’t respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario News

Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don’t respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder…