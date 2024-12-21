‘Enough is enough’: Third overnight shooting at Toronto Jewish school draws outrage

TORONTO — A Jewish girls’ school in Toronto’s north end was the target of an overnight shooting for the third time in less than a year, police confirmed Friday, drawing widespread condemnation.

Police said officers were called to Bais Chaya Mushka in North York at around 2:30 a.m., where they found “evidence of a firearm discharge” and damage to the school building. No one was injured.

They allege that suspects were seen shooting from inside a vehicle on the street before fleeing. Investigators from the hate crime unit and the gun and gang task force are investigating, but police have not publicly identified a motive.

The elementary school, which has around 250 students who attended classes as usual on Friday, had been the target of two similar shootings in May and in October.

Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the October attack, but police said they’re still working to find the perpetrators of the May shooting.

Speaking at a news conference outside the school Friday, Supt. Paul MacIntyre of Toronto Police Service said the force is doing everything in its power to bring those responsible to justice. That includes investigating any connection between the three attacks.

“We know how deeply disturbing this is to the Jewish community,” he said. “I can assure you we will leave no stone unturned.”

MacIntyre noted that the shooting was carried out in the leadup to Hannukah.

“I want to say to the Jewish community that the Toronto police stand with you,” he said.

“We understand incidents like this can cause fear and pain at a time when it’s meant to be sacred as communities prepare for the upcoming holidays.”

The shooting came a day after a synagogue in Montreal was the target of an alleged firebomb attack for a second time in just over a year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had condemned that attack, said Friday he was “sickened” to see the latest news. “This is a hateful, antisemitic attack on Toronto’s Jewish community,” he said in a statement on X.

Premier Doug Ford said on the social-media site that he was “outraged and disgusted,” adding that such attacks have “no place in Ontario.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow made similar comments. “Enough is enough,” she said. “Every single antisemitic act is one too many in Toronto. The students and community of Bais Chaya Mushka have the right to learn and teach in a safe environment, free from hate and violence.”

On Friday, the newly appointed federal associate minister of public safety, Rachel Bendayan, said hate crimes have doubled in Canada since 2019 and she will work with other levels of government and police agencies to address their “heinous and intolerable” rise.

Bendayan said antisemitic hate crimes have almost tripled.

“Although the Jewish community represents only one per cent of the Canadian population, they are … the No. 1 community that is targeted by hate crimes,” she said. She noted that hate crimes targeting Muslims are also on the rise.

A heightened police presence is expected around the school and outside other schools and synagogues as police investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2024.