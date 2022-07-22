Environment Canada issues heat warnings in southern Ontario for fourth straight day

July 22, 2022 at 10 h 58 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Several regions in southern Ontario continue to be under heat warnings for a fourth consecutive day Friday, with sweltering conditions expected to last into Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued alerts for nine affected regions, including Toronto, Niagara and Dunnville, as well as Halton-Peel, Sarnia and Windsor.

Much of the province has been experiencing scorching, humid weather this week, with daytime temperatures in the low 30s, but feeling like the upper 30s with humidex values.

Forecasts call for temperatures to approach the upper 30s with humidity in most regions today, and a 40-degree humidex on Saturday.

The weather agency has said overnight lows near 20 C in most regions will provide little relief from the heat. It says there’s a possibility of the heat stretching into Sunday, however it expects cooler temperatures by then. 

Parts of northern Ontario also experienced heat warnings earlier in the week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2022.

