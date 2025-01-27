Environment Canada issues winter weather alerts for Georgian Bay area, northern Ont.

Environment Canada has issued winter weather alerts for parts of Ontario.

The weather service says a snow squall warning is in effect for areas east of Georgian Bay including Collingwood, Barrie and Hillsdale.

It says the region could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow and significantly reduced visibility.

The squall is expected to end later Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada has also issued snow squall and winter storm watches for the northeast region of Georgian Bay as well as in northwestern Ontario.

Areas under the weather watch could see heavy snow and strong winds later Sunday and into Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2025.