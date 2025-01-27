Environment Canada issues winter weather alerts for Georgian Bay area, northern Ont.

January 26, 2025 at 19 h 15 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Environment Canada issues winter weather alerts for Georgian Bay area, northern Ont.

Environment Canada has issued winter weather alerts for parts of Ontario.

The weather service says a snow squall warning is in effect for areas east of Georgian Bay including Collingwood, Barrie and Hillsdale.

It says the region could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow and significantly reduced visibility.

The squall is expected to end later Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada has also issued snow squall and winter storm watches for the northeast region of Georgian Bay as well as in northwestern Ontario.

Areas under the weather watch could see heavy snow and strong winds later Sunday and into Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Parts of Ontario expected to see up to 40 cm of snow, Environment Canada warns
Ontario News

Parts of Ontario expected to see up to 40 cm of snow, Environment Canada warns

Environment Canada says parts of Ontario are expected to be hit by heavy, blowing snow today and Wednesday,…

2024 was record-setting year for precipitation at Toronto airport: Environment Canada
Ontario News

2024 was record-setting year for precipitation at Toronto airport: Environment Canada

TORONTO — Environment Canada says two massive summer storms helped catapult Toronto's Pearson International…

Snow squalls could dump up to 60 cm of snow on parts of Ontario: Environment Canada
Ontario News

Snow squalls could dump up to 60 cm of snow on parts of Ontario: Environment Canada

Heavy, blowing snow is expected to hit parts of Ontario today and tomorrow, with some areas getting up…