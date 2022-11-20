Environment Canada warns of continuing snow, reduced visibility for parts of Ontario

November 20, 2022 — Changed at 7 h 42 min on November 20, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Environment Canada warns of continuing snow, reduced visibility for parts of Ontario

Several snow squall warnings and weather advisories remain in effect for parts of southern Ontario and Sault Ste. Marie, a day after powerful winds and snow caused issues for large sections of the province.

Environment Canada issued warnings for regions including Barrie, Peterborough, Muskoka, Grey-Bruce and Waterloo, forecasting as much as 50 cm to fall in some spots by Sunday night.

The weather agency also warned of reduced visibility due to blowing snow, with the Ontario Provincial Police’s highway safety division reporting multiple calls for collisions and vehicles in ditches due to the storms.

Niagara Region bore the brunt on Saturday as the squall that slammed into Buffalo, N.Y., pushed into the northern part of the area, bringing very localized but intense snowfalls.

The storms have also caused multiple power outages throughout the province.

As of 7 a.m., more than 1,900 Hydro One customers were without electricity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Environment Canada warns of heavy snow, near-zero visibility in parts of Ontario

TORONTO — Environment Canada is warning of a prolonged period of snow squalls expected to hit parts…

Environment Canada issues snow squall alerts for parts of southern, northern Ontario
Ontario News

Environment Canada issues snow squall alerts for parts of southern, northern Ontario

TORONTO — Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls set to hit parts of southern and northern Ontario…

Environment Canada issues frost warning for much of southern Ontario, parts of north
Ontario News

Environment Canada issues frost warning for much of southern Ontario, parts of north

Environment Canada has issued a frost warning for much of southern Ontario and some parts of the north. The…