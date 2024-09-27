Environment, energy ministers offer Jagmeet Singh a briefing on carbon pricing

OTTAWA — Two Liberal ministers are inviting NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to a briefing about carbon pricing so he can “better understand” how it helps fight climate change while putting more money back in families’ pockets.

In a letter sent to Singh on Friday, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson say it’s very disappointing the NDP has fallen for what they call the Conservatives’ “disinformation campaign” on the climate policy.

“Your position on carbon pricing comes at the greatest expense of middle class Canadians, who not only bear the brunt of the costs when a climate disaster strikes, but would lose out on the Canada Carbon Rebate payments,” the ministers wrote, noting families depend on those rebates to help with the cost of living.

“We would like to extend the invitation for you to receive a briefing on carbon pricing, so you can better understand its positive impacts.”

At the NDP caucus retreat earlier this month, Singh wouldn’t commit to whether his party would keep the consumer carbon price if it formed government.

Singh criticized both the Liberals and the Conservatives over their approaches to fighting climate change, and said the NDP doesn’t want to “put the burden on the backs of working people.”

The NDP leader didn’t offer an alternative policy to reduce emissions, but said his party is working on a climate plan that will make big polluters pay instead.

The NDP’s pivot on the consumer carbon price comes as the Conservatives call for an early election that they are framing as a referendum on the Liberal climate policy.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has promised to “axe” the consumer carbon levy, blaming it for worsening affordability.

The parliamentary budget officer has estimated that eight out of 10 households in jurisdictions that have the federal backstop receive more money in rebates than they pay in carbon pricing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.