Epping earns tiebreaker berth with 7-5 win over Hoesli at Grand Slam’s Masters

GUELPH, Ont. — Toronto skip John Epping made a hit for two points for a 7-5 extra-end victory over Switzerland’s Marco Hoesli on Friday night at the WFG Masters.

Epping and his Sudbury, Ont.-based team caught a break when Philipp Hoesli threw his final stone of the eighth end through the house.

That gave Epping the hammer and he used it to improve to 2-2 and earn a tiebreaker berth at the Grand Slam of Curling event.

Epping will play American Korey Dropkin on Saturday morning for a berth in the eight-team men’s playoff.

Matt Dunstone’s Winnipeg-based team and Brad Jacobs’ Calgary-based rink led the men’s standings at 4-0.

Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg and South Korea’s EunJung Kim shared first place in the women’s standings at 4-0.

Play continues through Sunday at the Sleeman Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2025.