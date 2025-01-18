Epping earns tiebreaker berth with 7-5 win over Hoesli at Grand Slam’s Masters

January 18, 2025 at 3 h 57 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Epping earns tiebreaker berth with 7-5 win over Hoesli at Grand Slam’s Masters

GUELPH, Ont. — Toronto skip John Epping made a hit for two points for a 7-5 extra-end victory over Switzerland’s Marco Hoesli on Friday night at the WFG Masters.

Epping and his Sudbury, Ont.-based team caught a break when Philipp Hoesli threw his final stone of the eighth end through the house.

That gave Epping the hammer and he used it to improve to 2-2 and earn a tiebreaker berth at the Grand Slam of Curling event.

Epping will play American Korey Dropkin on Saturday morning for a berth in the eight-team men’s playoff.

Matt Dunstone’s Winnipeg-based team and Brad Jacobs’ Calgary-based rink led the men’s standings at 4-0.

Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg and South Korea’s EunJung Kim shared first place in the women’s standings at 4-0.

Play continues through Sunday at the Sleeman Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Kitchener Rangers top Flint Firebirds 4-3 in shootout in OHL action

KITCHENER, Ont. — Trent Swick and Tanner Lam scored in the shootout to lift the Kitchener Rangers to…