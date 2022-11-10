EQ Bank-owner shares rise as it reports earnings rise in Q3 results

November 9, 2022 — Changed at 17 h 42 min on November 9, 2022
Reading time: 2 min
The Canadian Press
EQ Bank-owner shares rise as it reports earnings rise in Q3 results

TORONTO — An earnings boost from wider margins helped push up shares of EQ Bank owner Equitable Group Inc. by more than 12 per cent Wednesday.

The jump came as the bank reported record third quarter earnings of $77.6 million, up from $72.5 million for the same quarter last year.

Earnings got a boost from a adjusted net interest margin of 1.94 per cent that was higher than any quarter in the bank’s history and 0.13 of a percentage point higher than the last quarter.

The jump was also well ahead of the bank’s 2022 guidance of flat to moderate growth.

“I think perhaps we were a touch cautious in projecting that to the Street until we actually saw it manifest,” said Andrew Moor, chief executive, on an earnings call.

The bank benefited on the margins with a strategy of being more nimble and responsive to rising interest rates, he said.

“It’s been a good management approach to take very little interest rate position.”

The bank, which last week closed a $495 million takeover of Concentra Bank, saw its share close up $5.55, or 12.24 per cent, to $50.88 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on a day that saw markets generally down.

Earnings for the quarter ending Sept. 30 worked out to $2.22 per diluted share, up from $2.07 per share last year, while adjusted diluted earnings were $2.35 per share. 

Analysts had been expecting adjusted earnings of $2.11 per diluted share, according to financial markets data form Refinitiv.

Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman said in a note that while markdowns on Equitable’s fintech investment portfolio did weight, it was more than cancelled out by margin expansion.

“While that charge did indeed come in as we had expected, it was overwhelmed by very significant sequential margin expansion and elevated securitization revenue that completely took us by surprise.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:EQB)

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Manulife earning slip on market performance, hurricane costs
Ontario News

Manulife earning slip on market performance, hurricane costs

TORONTO — Manulife Financial Corp. says its earnings slipped in the third quarter as market losses and hurricane costs weighed. The…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,344.25, down…