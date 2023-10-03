EQB signs deal for 75 per cent stake in alternative asset manager ACM Advisors

October 3, 2023 at 11 h 57 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — EQB Inc. has signed a deal to acquire a 75 per cent stake in independent alternative asset manager ACM Advisors Ltd.

Financial terms of the cash-and-share agreement were not immediately available.

Based in Vancouver, ACM specializes in pooled Canadian commercial mortgage funds.

It had $4.8 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30.

The deal will see ACM operate as an independent subsidiary of EQB, separate from Equitable Bank, EQB’s wholly owned subsidiary.

EQB expects to close the deal before the end of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:EQB)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

India tells Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official says

TORONTO (AP) — India has told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official familiar…

Ontario News

Neighbourly Pharmacy signs deal with largest shareholder to go private

TORONTO — Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. has signed an agreement to be taken private by its largest shareholder…