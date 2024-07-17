Équité Association says auto theft dropped 17 per cent in six months

July 17, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — An insurance fraud prevention group says auto thefts were down 17 per cent during the first six months of 2024, compared to the same period last year.

Équité Association says the drop can be attributed to multiple factors including increased border patrol and police collaboration, government action and better public awareness.

The Équité report comes after the federal government brought various industry stakeholders together to discuss solutions to auto theft in February to discuss the growing problem.

Bryan Gast, vice-president of investigative services at Équité, says collective efforts have reduced theft and money flowing toward organized crime and have reversed the concerning trend of recent years.

In Ontario, auto theft decreased by 14 per cent while Quebec saw a 36 per cent decline in stolen vehicles.

Meanwhile, the agency says the theft rate in Atlantic Canada went up by 11 per cent, and the rise is likely tied to better deterrent measures in Ontario and Quebec.

The agency says there’s need for a continued focus and collaboration to prevent theft before it happens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

