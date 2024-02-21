Ex-OPG employee arrested, facing security of information breach charge

PICKERING, Ont. — Ontario Power Generation says one of its now-former employees is the person identified by the RCMP as being arrested under a national security law.

The RCMP announced last week that they had arrested one person who allegedly communicated safeguarded information to a foreign entity or terrorist group with the intent to put critical infrastructure at risk.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada says the person is charged with an offence under the Security of Information Act.

OPG, a Crown corporation that operates two nuclear plants, says in a written statement that the person is a former employee.

The statement says their nuclear stations use sophisticated security technology and intelligence and immediately after identifying an information breach, OPG and RCMP mitigated any further unauthorized disclosure.

OPG would not comment on the nature of the information breach or share any further details.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.