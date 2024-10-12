Ex-principal of Ontario Christian school charged with sex assault

The former principal of a Christian school in Ontario’s Niagara Region has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Police say an investigation into a historical sexual assault revealed a man had sexually assaulted a girl from the age of 11 to 14.

They say the suspect was a principal at Heritage Christian School in the community of Jordan, near St. Catharines.

Police say the man was also a deputy principal at a Christian school in Australia before coming to Canada in 2007.

A 56-year-old man from West Lincoln, Ont., has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say they have reason to believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

