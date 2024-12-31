Excavator crashes into bank, ATM and cash removed: Toronto police

TORONTO — Toronto police are investigating after an excavator crashed into a bank in North York and an ATM and cash were allegedly removed from the building.

Police say they were called to the scene just before 4:30 a.m. this morning near Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

They say there were no injuries, but there is “significant damage” to the property.

Police say an ATM was removed from the site and a unknown quantity of cash was taken.

They did not immediately provide further details.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2024.

